Carteret County commissioners seek solutions for area’s littering problem

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Littering is an ongoing problem in Carteret County, going back for years and leaders say the issue is getting worse. Commissioners want new ways to stop littering and keep their communities clean.

Monday night’s meeting featured a long discussion on methods of dealing with the mess along area roads. The problem plagues miles of Carteret County roadsides. In the past, commissioners have tried different short-term approaches, often involving volunteers. Now they’re looking for a long-term solution.

Commissioners are considering several options including hiring employees for litter removal, an adopt-a-highway program and getting more community groups to collaborate. However, nothing has been set in stone.

Last summer, two Carteret County deputies even patrolled the Hibbs Road area looking for people tossing their trash.

“We focused on that site because the dump site, landfill is off that road,” said Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck.

The deputies issued six written warnings and two citations to drivers who let their waste fly. Buck said a law enforcement officer must observe a person intentionally littering or witness materials fall out of vehicles before tickets are written. Buck said he doesn’t have enough deputies to be on litter patrol while handling their normal duties.

“We work very closely together to try and deal with these issues and these areas where we’re getting a lot of complaints, but we can’t be everywhere all the time,” Buck said.

Fines for most littering infractions are no more than $100. But higher tiers for being too trashy can cost someone up to a $1,000. Buck said tickets aren’t the only answer for trash.

“Education and prevention and enforcement only goes so far, once the materials are out there, we have to be in a position to clean up the areas. and so all of these three areas have to work together. It’s not just one area,” Buck said.

An organization called Carteret Big Sweep is recruiting volunteers for clean-up work. They are seeking businesses and nonprofit groups to get involved to pick up trash on Hwy. 24 and Hwy. 70. Its coordinator said this is a chance to get people’s minds on getting garbage out of the gutters.

The next public meet-up is on March 13 along Hwy. 58. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Pelletier Town Hall. All volunteers receive the necessary supplies and safety equipment for a safe and effective volunteer experience.

To volunteer with Carteret Big Sweep or to schedule a volunteer clean-up for your business or organization, contact Dee Smith at 252-222-6365 or dee_edwards-smith@ncsu.edu.

Carteret County Commissioner Bob Cavanaugh said one of his goals before leaving office is licking the littering problem.

“If I have to keep griping about it for the next four years, I’ll do that,” said Cavanaugh.