Carteret County community helping Morehead City family in need after overnight fire

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Morehead City family with several children ranging in ages from five months to 17 years old lost their home in an overnight fire.

Julie A. Anderson, Assistant Town Manager and Finance Director released the following statement:

“This wonderfully close family are my neighbors just a few doors down. The entire Carteret County community is rallying behind them but they have a long road ahead of them, including finding and outfitting a new home. I am collecting monetary and/or gift card donations to help the family meet immediate needs and help rebuild their future. If you feel so inclined to help please send monetary donations or gift cards to my attention, mail them to my office address (Town of Pine Knoll Shores100 Municipal CirclePine Knoll Shores, NC 28512) or drop them in the lockbox behind Town Hall. Make checks out to Carteret Warriors For Recovery.”

f you would like to donate online click here.