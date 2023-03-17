RALEIGH, N.C. — After winning the largest Fast Play jackpot in history, James Davis and Marsha Camp of Davis said they plan to build a house with the $1,120,665 prize.

“This is going to change our life,” Camp said.

The couple purchased the $20 100X The Cash ticket Saturday morning from Handy House #2 on U.S. 70 in Smyrna in Carteret County. Camp works at the store but was not working when she bought the ticket.

“I guess that’s just the luck isn’t it,” Camp said. “We are so happy.”

At the time of the purchase, the jackpot stood at $920,665. Since it was a $20 ticket, Camp and Davis received 100% of the $920,665 jackpot plus $200,000 cash.

“We can build our house now,” Camp said. “This is amazing.”

The previous high for a Fast Play jackpot win was $691,417 in November of 2020. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.

Camp and Davis claimed their winnings Thursday. Each player received $560,333 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, each took home $399,240. Fast Play features an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won. As of Friday afternoon, the Fast Play jackpot stands at $59,000 and counting.