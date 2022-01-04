Carteret County seeing increase in COVID-19 check-ins

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County is seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases along with the rest of Eastern North Carolina.

Officials with the Carteret County Health Department say the positivity rate is at 11.9%. They would like to get the number down below 5%.

The testing numbers have also gone up the past couple of weeks, and officials say they are doing everything they can to meet the demand. Carteret County has done well so far with vaccination rates with health officials adding the rate is about 56 percent of residents vaccinated. The number is great but they still have a long way to go, especially with the surge of cases.

“Vaccines are effective. They’re not 100%, but they are effective for reducing severe illness and reducing hospitalizations. So again, if you’re not vaccinated, please consider we are here to provide you with a vaccine and or call your provider,” said Carteret County Health Director Nina Oliver.

Oliver added to call the health department to schedule your vaccine appointment if you haven’t already gotten your shot.