NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews are battling a 20-acre forest fire in Carteret County, officials said Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the Carteret County Emergency Services, crews were in the area between Gales Creek Road and Sam Hatcher Road. The fire was burning east of Gales Creek Road, which has been closed in both directions as a precaution.

Residents were urged by emergency officials to avoid the area until further notice. People who live in that area have been asked to shelter in place due to the high amount of smoke in the area.