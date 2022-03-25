MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A new digital mailing system will soon be available for inmates at the Carteret County Detention Center.

Instead of receiving traditional paper mail, inmates will be able to see their letters in the form of a digital scan. Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said the new system will help improve all-around safety for their facility.

“We’ve had difficulties with, with people on the outside attempting to deliver a controlled substance to inmates in our facility, via the mail,” Buck said. “This is just another step that we feel that we need to employ in order to keep the contraband out of our facility and keep the inmates safe.”

Inmates will still be able to send physical letters out to family and friends. The new digital scans will go into effect after April 4.