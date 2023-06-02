MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarships were awarded to three Carteret County high school graduates on Friday.

Recipients will be given help with tuition, books, and other fees toward their degrees in education with the promise that they will return to Carteret County schools to teach others in their community.

Daisy Beck, Cealest Gillikin and Brandon Stevens all say they’re grateful for the opportunity to become teachers.

“What a privilege it is for the Big Rock tournament to be able to give money to help bring up that next generation with homegrown teacher talent,” said Tommy Bennett with the Big Rock Foundation.

“This is for me, this is what I want to do. The kids need me, I know what they need help with. I know how to teach them.” said Daisy Beck.

This is the second year of the partnership between Big Rock and Carteret County Public School systems for the scholarships.