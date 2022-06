CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. — The Carteret Health Care Cancer Center is hosting a cancer survivor celebration in honor of National Cancer Survivors Day.

This Sunday, on the Crystal Coast Lady Ship, you can help honor cancer survivors. There will be food and refreshments, all while sightseeing on the cruise. It is a free event with a required reservation. Check in starts at 10 am on the dock at 600 Front St. in Beaufort.

If you have any questions, call (252) 499-6200.