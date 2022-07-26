NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – All thanks to the efforts of a 13-year-old girl, the Carteret County Humane Society now has a communal cat room at their shelter.

Sayla Kowalski’s mom said Tuesday this was part of a 4-H Club Project and her inspiration comes from her love of animals.

“I know it makes a huge difference between animals are a big part of our lives and it makes a big difference for us when we go home and have something that loves us that we can love on. And so she’s making a big difference in Carteret County is great,” said Heather Kowalski.

The room is open for visitors now. It will allow 12-15 cats to live together outside of cages. It will also let families meet them in more of a house-like environment.