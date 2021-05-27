Carteret County Jail to resume in-person visitation starting Monday

MOREHEAD CITY, NC – Visitation at the Carteret County Jail will resume Monday with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place, officials with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Both inmates and visitors must wear appropriate face coverings at all times. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility and staff will disinfect high-touch surfaces such as chairs and countertops after each visitation session. The visitations will allow for 15 minutes per inmate on their assigned day with approved family or friends. Three adults will be allowed per visit and parents can bring one child who is under the age of 17.

Other standard protocols remain such as leaving personal possessions in your vehicle before entering the building. Visitors will not be allowed to possess or use cell phones or tobacco products during a visit.

Anyone in violation of these CCSO jail rules will have their inmate visitation rights revoked.

The jail also encourages people entering either lobby to observe physical distancing. Any person with any COVID-19 symptom is discouraged from doing business in-person and should call our office at (252) 728-8400 for assistance.

Carteret County Jail visitation schedule

Monday afternoon – 2 to 3 p.m., A and B Block

Tuesday afternoon – 2 to 3 p.m., Dorm

Wednesday afternoon – 2 to 3 p.m., C Block

Thursday afternoon – 2 to 3 p.m., D and E Block