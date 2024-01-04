RALEIGH, N.C. — Newport resident Charles Brooks took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket and won a $324,439 jackpot.

Brooks bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Jim Dandy on U.S. 70 in Morehead City on Dec. 30.

At the time of his purchase, the jackpot stood at $648,878. Since Brooks bought a $5 ticket, he received 50% of the progressive jackpot. He arrived Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $231,975.

Fast Play features an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won. As of Thursday afternoon, the Fast Play jackpot stands at $160,000 and counting.

Carteret County received $14.9 million in grants, using money raised by the lottery, to help with school construction. For details on other ways Carteret County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.