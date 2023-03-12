SMYRNA, N.C. (WNCT) — Someone in Carteret County just won a million dollars.

One lucky player who took a chance on a Fast Play ticket Saturday morning won the largest Fast Play jackpot in history at $1,120,665. The lucky winner purchased the $20 100X The Cash ticket from Handy House #2 on U.S. 70 in Smyrna in Carteret County.

At the time of the purchase, the jackpot stood at $920,665. Since it was a $20 ticket, the winner receives 100% of the $920,665 jackpot plus $200,000 cash.

The previous high for a Fast Play jackpot win was $691,417 in November of 2020. The previous high that the jackpot amount reached was in January of 2021 when it reached $747,482 before a jackpot win claimed half of that amount.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Fast Play features an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won. After Saturday’s win, the jackpot started over at $20,000.

The N.C. Education Lottery’s Play Smart™ program educates and empowers North Carolinians to make smart decisions when they play the lottery. March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month and the lottery highlights Play Smart to help ensure when North Carolinians play the lottery it doesn’t become more than a game. Visit nclottery.com/PlaySmart to learn how the Play Smart program helps someone create a game plan to keep lottery play fun. If you or someone you know needs support, visit morethanagame.nc.gov/ for free, confidential help.