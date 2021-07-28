Carteret County Public Schools board votes unanimously to make masks optional in classrooms

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously on Wednesday to make face masks optional for students and teachers for the upcoming school year.

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the school system said the educational experience will continue with a full academic schedule five days a week with face-to-face instruction.

It was also announced the school system does not teach Critical Race Theory and currently has no plans to do so in the future.