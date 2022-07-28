MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Law enforcement is continuing to serve and protect our students.

On Thursday at West Carteret County High School, 11 law enforcement agencies took part in active shooter training drills. It was the second one held in the county this week, following one also held at the school on Tuesday.

Along with the new school resource officers, anyone carrying a badge and gun in Carteret County is undergoing this training, in case it’s ever needed.

“The training is being provided by specialized trainers from the North Carolina Highway Patrol, who were trained to provide this active-shooter training to their officers and our local officers as well,” said Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck.

Buck said that in an active shooter situation, law enforcement action is key.

“If a shooter is actively engaged in harming people, trying to kill people, that even if it’s one person, that one person goes to the threat, and does the very best job they can to eliminate that threat,” said Buck.

Superintendent of Carteret County Public Schools, Dr. Rob Jackson, said that security is a top priority.

“We want to continue to get better at what’s so important, which is keeping our students and staff safe,” said Jackson.

He thanked all of the town law enforcement agencies involved like Emerald Isle, Morehead City and Beaufort for their cooperation.

“We’re grateful that they’re willing to come in during the summer into our buildings, to practice in our classrooms to be ready, should what we hope would never happen, happens,” said Jackson.

He added that throughout the two days of training, he’s been reflecting on the families that have been affected as a result of the Uvalde, Texas shooting.

“It still breaks our hearts that such a thing would happen anywhere,” said Jackson. “But we certainly want to learn from it and grow from it so we can do our best to keep children safe.”

Buck also said that they plan to repeat this training again in the future, to improve each year.