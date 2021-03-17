Carteret County Public Schools to dismiss early on Thursday due to severe weather threat

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Public Schools will dismiss early on Thursday due to the threat for severe weather there and in other parts of Eastern North Carolina.

Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said in a press release that in order to get busses safely on the roads to take students home, all schools there will dismiss by 2 p.m.

The press release reads:

“The National Weather Service is predicting severe weather in our area on late Thursday afternoon, March 18, 2021. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure that all buses are safely back and off the roads before the severe weather arrives in our area, all Carteret County Public Schools will dismiss by 2pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

“Individual schools will share exact dismissal times with parents and families (Wednesday) evening. All night events in the school system are canceled for Thursday, March 18, 2021.”

Parents were asked to contact their child’s school office if their child will go home a different way on Thursday than they would typically.