Carteret County recertified as Coast Guard community

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Carteret County has been recertified as a Coast Guard Community by the United States Coast Guard, officials said Tuesday.

This is the second time Carteret County has been designated a Coast Guard Community. Carteret County first received the designation in 2015.

“The United States Coast Guard is proud of our long-standing heritage serving the wonderful people along the Crystal Coast. Our crews enjoy living and working here and we sincerely thank Carteret County for being such a welcoming Coast Guard Community,” said Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Commander, Captain Matt Baer.

A Coast Guard Community is an honorary designation that recognizes communities’ special efforts to celebrate the service and the sacrifice of the men and women of the Coast Guard. This designation was established by Congress in 1998. The Commander of the Coast Guard gives the honor with approval from Congress. A Coast Guard Community Designation is active for five years, at which time it is reevaluated based on the support rendered since designation.

“This is the highest honor the United States Coast Guard can bestow upon any community,” said Board of Commissioner Chairman, Ed Wheatly. “Carteret County takes great pride in supporting the efforts of the Coast Guard members assigned to our area. We are proud of our partnership with the Coast Guard and honored that the County continues to be recognized as a Coast Guard Community.”

Only 29 cities and communities in the U.S. have qualified for Coast Guard Community status. Only two other North Carolina communities have been named Coast Guard Communities: Wilmington and Elizabeth City. Presentation of the re-designation was held during the July 19 Carteret County Board of Commissioners meeting.