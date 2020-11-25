Carteret County resident in their 80s passes away from COVID-19

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County health officials said Wednesday a resident has passed away after getting COVID-19.

The person, who was not identified out of privacy, was in their 80s with preexisting health conditions.

“The Health Department sends our condolences to the family and loved ones of this resident.” Health Director Stephanie Cannon said. “Please continue to take the following precautions to assist in slowing the spread of this virus and protecting your loved ones this holiday season; keep gatherings small and outdoors, if possible; wear masks when around others; stay home when sick and wash your hands often.

