ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Local charities are benefiting from the annual Penguin Plunge in Carteret County.

Residents of Atlantic Beach are taking to the water on New Year’s Day for a fresh start by fully or partially submerging themselves in the water. This is the 20th annual Penguin Plunge and this year’s charities are First Rung and Backpack Friends of Carteret County.

“A lot of the original penguins this year are going to come back for the 20th anniversary from that group of 25 that started it,” said co-founder of the Penguin Plunge, Marian Sutton. “We’re just here to raise money for local charities and whatever you deem appropriate for a plunge into the ocean is totally up to you.”

Registration is available online now by clicking here. Day-of registration starts at 10:30 am on New Year’s Day on the Atlantic Beach Boardwalk and the plunge begins at 1 pm.