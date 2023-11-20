NEWPORT, N.C. – A section of Roberts Road in Carteret County will close for one day this week.

The Nov. 22 closure, about one mile from Nine Mile Road, is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. when N.C. Department of Transportation’s Carteret County maintenance staff will be able to safely replace a drainage pipe.

Traffic will be detoured onto Nine Mile Road, Nine Foot Road and U.S. 70. Drivers should anticipate a longer commute and exercise caution near the work site.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.