Carteret County searching for dedicated foster parents

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County is starting its search for foster parents.
The county is in need of dedicated people to get certified through a Department of Social Services training to become foster parents. Carteret County has 25 active foster families and 84 children within social service legal custody.
Leaders say having a strong foster community helps the children mentally and physically during a time of development.
“Kids that we serve are anywhere from one day old to 21 years old,” said Child Program Welfare Manager Kody Krebs. They need foster parents that are going to be supportive of that, that are going to be patient, that understand trauma.”
Click here to find a way to sign up and get more information.