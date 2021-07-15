Carteret County searching for dedicated foster parents

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. announced the second round of winners of the state’s Your Shot at A Million Summer Cash Drawing and Summer Cash 4 College drawings at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh on Thursday.

Natalie Everett of Pineville received a $1 million prize as the state’s second Your Shot at A Million Summer Cash Drawing winner. Sixteen-year-old high school student Jessica Klima of Greensboro won a $125,000 scholarship for post-secondary education.

"These life-saving vaccines are our path out of the pandemic and we are making progress one shot at a time," said Governor Roy Cooper. "Not only will you be protecting yourself, your family and friends, but you’ll get the extra bonus of a double chance at winning a million dollars."

"A big thank you to our winners for getting their shot against COVID-19 to protect themselves and others," Secretary Cohen said. "North Carolina is seeing cases, hospitalizations and deaths increasing. Don’t wait to vaccinate."

Everett noted she was moved to get vaccinated after spending time researching the vaccine.

"I had COVID-19 and after doing a lot of research, I believe getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent me from getting the virus again," Everett said.

Klima says she was inspired to get vaccinated after learning her parents received their vaccinations against COVID-19. She has big plans to help others thanks to her scholarship money.

"I plan to go to college and become a physical therapist, so I can help people the way I’ve seen them help others," Klima said.

The first two winners of the North Carolina lottery were announced on June 28. Shelly Wyramon of Forsyth received a $1 million prize as the state’s first Your Shot at A Million Summer Cash drawing and 14-year-old Vania Bazan Martinez, a high school freshman in Wilmington, won the Cash 4 College prize.

North Carolinians 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered into four drawings for a chance to win $1 million in cash. In addition, four North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 will win a $125,000 529 account for post-secondary education. Some restrictions apply. Those vaccinated on or after June 10 are entered twice for each drawing, increasing the chance of winning for the newly vaccinated.

Drawings take place every other week on Wednesdays. New entries close at midnight on the Sunday prior to the Wednesday drawing. Winners are verified and then announced.

Your Shot at A Million, Summer Cash 4 College and the $25 Summer Card are part of the state’s Bringing Summer Back get-out-the-vaccine campaign to increase awareness of the availability and safety of COVID-19 vaccines and to encourage North Carolinians to get their shot.

Executive Order 219, which has concurrence from the North Carolina Council of State, authorizes the drawings.

Drawings are held every other week from June 23 to Aug. 4. The next drawing will occur on July 21 and the winner will be announced the following week.