NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter in Carteret County is looking for volunteers ahead of the upcoming baby season.

The pandemic has brought on some serious staffing issues for them. The shelter went from about 45 volunteers to around 10 over the last two years.

“It’s a lot of hard work, but is actually very, very rewarding, especially this time of year because the percentage of animals that we get to release is much, much higher,” stated Brooke Breen, executive director of the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter.

To find out more information about what it takes to volunteer for the shelter, click here.