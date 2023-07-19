FILE – A home router and internet switch are displayed on June 19, 2018, in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has announced its next two internet safety and awareness presentations for parents and any others interested in learning more.

The events will be:

Newport Town Hall, located at 200 Howard Blvd, Newport, in the board room. This presentation will take place on Monday, July 31, starting at 7 pm. It is estimated to last around one hour.

East Carteret High School, located at 3263 Hwy 70 East, Beaufort, in the library. This presentation will take place on Tuesday, August 8, starting at 7 pm. It is estimated to last around one hour.

The first meeting on internet safety awareness was held Monday at the Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Unit hopes to discuss the dangers that children are exposed to through different websites and social media apps such as online soliciting, grooming and child sexual abuse.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said before Monday’s meeting that these crimes are increasing and want to inform parents on what they should be aware of and ways to get ahead of becoming a victim.

“Anytime a parent of one of these juveniles discovers that something has occurred or something may occur,” Buck said. “The first phone call to make is to their local law enforcement agency. And all of our agencies work together.”