BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The first meeting on internet safety awareness, hosted by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, will be held Monday night.

Parents and anyone else who wants to learn more can take part in the meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. at the Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall. The Internet Crimes Against Children Unit hopes to discuss the dangers that children are exposed to through different websites and social media apps such as online soliciting, grooming and child sexual abuse.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said these crimes are increasing and want to inform parents on what they should be aware of and ways to get ahead of becoming a victim.

“Anytime a parent of one of these juveniles discovers that something has occurred or something may occur,” Buck said. “The first phone call to make is to their local law enforcement agency. And all of our agencies work together.”

Buck said there will be more meetings scheduled in the near future.