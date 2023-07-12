CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a welfare check resulted in what officials believe is a murder-suicide.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a home on Dogwood Drive in Cedar Point for a welfare check request of two people who lived there. Deputies discovered two men dead inside the home, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives identified the shooter as Michael Lyle Bowling, 84, who contacted a friend to come get his dog and call the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators believe Jack McClellan Shafer Sr., 64, was shot by Bowling before he turned the gun on himself.

The incident is currently under investigation. Detectives have learned the two had not been getting along for the past few weeks.

Next of kin for both the deceased have been notified.