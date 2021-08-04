Carteret County Sheriff’s Office issues notice for runaway teen

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has issued a notice for a runaway teen.

Guillermo Julian Sosa, 15, was reported missing from his home at 1428 Hwy. 58 in Peletier on Aug. 3. It was unclear what he was wearing but he was known to carry a brown backpack with red and green straps.

Sosa is 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you’ve seen him, call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 Or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.