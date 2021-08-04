Carteret County Sheriff’s Office issues notice for runaway teen

Crystal Coast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Guillermo Julian Sosa (Carteret County Sheriff’s Office photo)

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has issued a notice for a runaway teen.

Guillermo Julian Sosa, 15, was reported missing from his home at 1428 Hwy. 58 in Peletier on Aug. 3. It was unclear what he was wearing but he was known to carry a brown backpack with red and green straps.

Sosa is 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you’ve seen him, call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 Or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV