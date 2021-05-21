Carteret County Sheriff’s Office issues notice of missing motorist

STELLA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has issued a notice for a welfare check on an overdue motorist who has gone missing.

Sara Lynn Guthrie failed to return to her home on Pelletier Circle in Stella. Officials say Guthrie may have been traveling back from the Greensboro or Burlington area. Her last contact via cell phone was on May 17.

Guthrie is 42, 5-foot-3 and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was driving a dark gray 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander. The front vanity place said “Hot Southern Mess” and her NC license plate is TED-4590. The vin number of her vehicle is JA4LX31F76U049365.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Greg Mason at (252) 728-8400 with the reference case No. 21051883C.