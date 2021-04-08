Carteret County Sheriff’s Office issues welfare check for missing woman

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A welfare check has been issued for a Newport woman who has been reported missing.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office reports Lauren Diane Johnston has been reported as a missing person after failing to return to her residence on Oscar Hill Road in Newport. It’s believed she is operating a 2002 Toyota Celica that’s dark blue with the license plate RAP-6509.

She was last seen Tuesday around 11:30 p.m., officials said.

Johnson is 32, 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt. She may be in the areas of Bell Creek or Beaufort in Carteret County.

Anyone with information is asked to notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.