Carteret County Sheriff’s Office looking for 12-year-old runaway

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway 12-year-old.

Officials say Samantha Presley Shipp was last seen at her home on Hunting Bay Drive in Cape Carteret on Thursday. She was wearing a black and white flannel shirt, gray sweatpants and a black and white checkered Vans shoes. She was also carrying a teal-in-color backpack.

Shipp is 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tony Henderson with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.