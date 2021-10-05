Carteret County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since Aug. 20

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who family members say has not contacted them since Aug. 20.

Sara Lynn Guthrie is 42, 5-foot-3 and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was driving a 2006 gray Mitsubishi Outlander with a vanity plate that said “Hot Southern Mess” on the front and a license plate “TED4590” on the back.

Officials said she had contact with law enforcement at a hotel in Burlington but nothing since.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.