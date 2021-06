BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen.

Mackensi Alicia Collins was last seen at her home on Hwy. 101 outside Beaufort on Wednesday at 10 p.m. She was believed to be wearing dark-colored sweatpants and an unknown color long sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Greg Mason with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.