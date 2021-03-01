Carteret County Sheriff’s Office warns public of phone scams

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam in which the caller identifies himself as “Deputy Gable” and claims to be an employee of the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said, the calls have originated from multiple different phone numbers, and it is unclear how widespread these phone calls may be, or whether there are additional versions and additional fictitious names.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office does not call to solicit money. Citizens should not agree to send money or provide any sensitive personal or financial information.

If you have any suspicion about the call, we encourage you to contact the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400.