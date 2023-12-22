BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office reports the May suspicious death of a woman has been ruled a drug overdose.

The sheriff’s office issued the results after a several months-long investigation, which included the District Attorney’s Office and N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Officials said Lee Ann Gallagher, 57, of Whitehurst Drive in the community of Straits, was found dead in her home on May 21.

Officials said findings from the scene, interviews, autopsy process, and further investigative follow-ups found no evidence that a homicide or other assault-related injury caused Gallagher’s death. Officials received the full autopsy and toxicology report which listed Gallagher’s cause of death as Methamphetamine Intoxication, in which the level was in excess of three times over the lethal dose of Methamphetamine in her system. The autopsy found no broken bones or other significant injuries, aside from superficial bruising and abrasions to include no findings consistent with a sexual assault.

Officials also said a cloth-like material was found in Gallagher’s mouth, but it was determined it did not cause a definitive airway obstruction, as listed in the autopsy report. The investigation also found that Gallagher had been verbalizing and documenting suicidal ideations in the recent days before her death. Witness statements corroborate that Gallagher had been acting very strange in the days leading up to her death.