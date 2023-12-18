BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested and charged a woman for her involvement in an overdose death.

Heather Blaylock, 36, from Stella, was charged with Death by Distribution on Monday. The charge is related to Kimberly Kaznowski, a 51-year-old Cedar Point resident who died from an overdose in May.

Blaylock is in custody at the Carteret County Detention Center, where she is being held with additional drug charges related to the investigation. She is being held on a $100,000 bond and is set to appear in court later this week.