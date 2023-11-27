RALEIGH, N.C. — Cathy Noe of Newport tried her luck playing Cash 5 and won a $100,000 top prize in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion.

Her good luck occurred on Wednesday in the third of four drawings for the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.

Players who spend $5 or more on a single Carolina Cash 5 ticket in a retail location receive an entry into the Bonus Cash drawing. Noe purchased her Cash 5 ticket from C Co Mini Mart on U.S 70 in Newport.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,250.

The Cash 5 Bonus Cash Drawing promotion runs through the entire month of November. The fourth and final drawing is scheduled for Dec. 1.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Monday’s jackpot is $551,000.