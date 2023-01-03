MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The nonprofit domestic violence program in Carteret County received a $20,000 grant to support local survivors of domestic violence.

The Mary Kay Ash Foundation decided to award $1 million in grants to fifty domestic violence shelters across the country, it is in honor of domestic violence awareness month.

“We were awarded those funds, which will provide for general operating expenses that will support our individual and group counseling program,” said Glenda Riggs, executive director of the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program. “And some funds can be used for direct services to clients such as rent deposits.”

Riggs said they received the fund over Christmas break and they are excited to continue helping their clients.