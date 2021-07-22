Carteret County’s Hope Mission Ministries celebrates 30 years of service

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Hope Mission Ministries is celebrating 30 years of serving the residents of Carteret County.

The non-profit started as just a small soup kitchen until Gene McLendon joined the team in 1994. He became the executive director in 2003 and since then, service has expanded immensely.

Some of what the non-profit offers include homeless services, financial assistance, meals on wheels, substance abuse homes and a diversion program for those incarcerated.

Hope Mission Ministries (Kayla Schmidt, WNCT photo)

Those who work with the organization say they are a wrap-around service that will help anyone with a need physically, mentally, emotionally or spiritually.

It is just a great reward to go to bed every night thinking about what I am going to do the next day. I’m up at five in the morning and I’m thinking already ‘What am I gonna get to do today, who will I get to invest in, how am I going to help our community?’ Gene McLendon, executive director

Hope Mission will be hosting a celebration on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at Morehead City Depot Park, 1001 Arendell Street Morehead City NC 28557 to thank the community for “30 incredible years.”

Free food will be available while supplies last.

ABOUT HOPE MISSION:

Hope Mission is a 501(c)3 non-profit ministry serving disadvantaged persons of Carteret County through our ministries of food, clothing, financial assistance, recovery from substance abuse, shelter for the homeless, compassion, prayer, and other means of support. The mission of Hope Mission is to address the needs of poverty, homelessness, and substance abuse in Carteret County.