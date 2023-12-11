MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret Health Care and Carteret Community College have partnered to offer a new program to help students launch their healthcare careers.

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) is an apprenticeship program that allows CNA students to receive paid on-the-job training in a hospital setting while being enrolled at Carteret Community College in the CNA curriculum. The new program marks a significant milestone and commitment to workforce development for both Carteret Health Care and Carteret Community College.

“Our innovative apprenticeship program propels aspiring healthcare professionals into the heart of hands-on learning, seamlessly blending classroom education with real-world hospital experience” stated Nicole Frost, Interim VP of Patient Care Services. “CNA students will be paired with nursing mentors during their educational journey that not only enriches their skills but also opens doors to a future brimming with advanced nursing possibilities.”

The nurse assistant apprenticeship offers paid training for four to six weeks while connecting nurse assistants with a nursing mentor in a comprehensive acute care setting. Schedules are flexible to ensure a balance of work and learning commitments. After completing the classroom and the on-the-job training, participants become qualified to obtain a widely acknowledged state and national credential that is accepted by reputable healthcare organizations in North Carolina and nationwide. Additionally, participants will be eligible for a full-time position with benefits at Carteret Health Care upon completion.

“We are excited about this new opportunity for Carteret CC nurse aid students,” said Dr. Tracy Mancini, President of Carteret Community College. “The apprenticeship program expands our already strong partnership with Carteret Health Care to train and employ well-prepared caregivers and better serve our community.”

Nurse assistant wages are competitive. Becoming a CNA offers skill sets that can open many other opportunities, as there are a variety of career paths and specialties in the nursing and

healthcare fields. Further opportunities for career advancements including advanced nursing degrees are also available with some offering scholarships.

Carteret Community College’s next CNA classes start in January 2024 and offer different days and times to better fit participants’ scheduling needs. Students may choose from Monday/Wednesday, Tuesday/Thursday, or Friday/Saturday classes from 8:00 AM – 2:50 PM and Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday night classes from 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM. Registration forms are available through Carteret Community College by contacting Rhonda Piner, RN, MSN, MBA, Chair CNA Program at 252-222-6101 or pinerr@carteret.edu. There is a mandatory Zoom orientation to be completed before the start of class.

To enroll in the nurse assistant apprenticeship program, individuals should possess a high school diploma, GED or equivalent and meet pre-employment requirements at Carteret Health Care. For more information, contact Cynthia Rose, DNP, RN, CCRN, NE-BC, Director Clinical Practice Nursing Excellence, Carteret Health Care at 252-499-6362 or crose@carterethealth.org.