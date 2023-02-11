MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Carteret Health Care is accepting healthcare scholarship applications for nursing and ancillary services.

Scholarships may be awarded for certain degree programs where a license is obtainable upon their graduation and completed scholarship applications should be sent in by March 1.

In 2022, Carteret Health Care awarded twelve students with approximately $160,000 in healthcare scholarships. Carteret Health Care believes in supporting the growth of our community hospital through scholarship programs for students pursuing careers in nursing and ancillary services.

Any member from the Eastern North Carolina community who has applied for or enrolled in a healthcare program is invited to apply. Financial need is not a requirement for the receipt of these scholarships.

Nursing and ancillary scholarships are awarded for up to $5,000 per year. After graduation and receiving the license or certificate, recipients will begin their healthcare careers by joining the Carteret Health Care family working full-time for the years required depending on the program.

Carteret Health Care’s nursing scholarship was created in honor of a man who spent his life caring for others and is named the F. Patrick Ausband Memorial Scholarship. He encouraged anyone who showed an interest in healthcare to fulfill their dreams to become a healthcare professional and continue their growth through learning opportunities.

In 2019, Pat was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma cancer which rapidly took his life. Although Pat knew this, he did not let cancer stop him from doing what he loved most, coming to work at Carteret Health Care and encouraging others.

Although Pat is gone from the halls of Carteret Health Care, his legacy lives on with all of the people, both patients and employees, that he touched during his time here. The F. Patrick Ausband Memorial Scholarship was created to keep Pat’s love of learning alive in young people wanting to pursue a career in healthcare.

For more information on healthcare scholarships available at Carteret Health Care, visit Careers https://www.carterethealth.org/