Carteret Health Care pausing elective procedures due to rise in COVID-19 cases

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret Health Care has announced it has paused elective inpatient procedures at the hospital due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

CHC Community Relations Marketing Director Michelle Lee said CHC is experiencing the same issues with the number of coronavirus patients at the hospital. The pause only applies to non-emergency procedures where a patient is likely to be admitted overnight.

The hospital will contact prospective patients if the procedure has been delayed. All other emergency and non-elective surgeries will continue.

“We have been on a day-by-day basis, looking at our resources, and during this time, we have decided that we need to allocate those resources back into taking care of the patients that are already here inside the hospital,” Lee said.

Lee said the inpatient rooms that would have been used for elective surgeries are now going to COVID patients and anyone coming through their emergency department. She also said they do not want to get to the point where they must turn away severe COVID-19 or emergency patients, especially because many of the other surrounding hospitals cannot accept new patients at this time.

As of Wednesday, Carteret Health Care has 23 inpatients who have tested positive with COVID-19, 20 of which are unvaccinated.

Carteret Health Care postponed elective procedures at the beginning of the pandemic as well.

Lee said she is very thankful for their team at Carteret Health Care and everything they do.