MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Carteret Health Care has once again been named as one of America’s Best Hospitals by the Women’s Choice Award, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare.

Specifically, Carteret Health Care was recognized as a top hospital in the nation in the five areas of orthopedics, bariatrics, stroke care, obstetrics and minimally invasive surgery.

The awards signify that Carteret Health Care is a top hospital meeting the highest standards of care out of 4,728 U.S. hospitals reviewed. Carteret Health Care ranked at the following levels of hospitals throughout the nation:

· Orthopedics – Top 3%

· Bariatrics – Top 8%

· Stroke – Top 9%

· Obstetrics – Top 13%

· Minimally Invasive Surgery – Top 9%

“At Carteret Health Care, we acknowledge the importance of outstanding healthcare in our community. We have formed a strong team of dedicated physicians and staff with expertise in many areas including bariatrics, orthopedics, obstetrics, and stroke,” stated Kyle Marek, President of Carteret Health Care. “The receipt of these Women’s Choice Awards in these specific areas is a testament to our entire team’s dedication and underscores their commitment to enhancing the well-being of our patients.”

The methodology for the awards is unique in that they combine national accreditations, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results and hospital outcome scores with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. The robust criteria consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

As the sole community hospital in Carteret County, Carteret Health Care is also the only North Carolina hospital chosen to be a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. Local doctors and staff are able to use the latest research, diagnostic and treatment recommendations from Mayo Clinic to develop best treatment plans for Carteret patients.

Apart from receiving the Women’s Choice Awards, Carteret Health Care has also earned an “A” Safety Grade from Leapfrog, indicating the hospital’s success in safeguarding patients from potential harm.

Marek concludes, “Our team members go beyond being experts in their respective specialties; they are exceptional team members who genuinely care about our community and patients.”