MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret Health Care has been chosen as a best hospital for Maternity Care by Money and The Leapfrog Group.

The list of best hospitals for maternity care came out this month, and Carteret Health was among the top hospitals honored. Only 259 U.S. hospitals out of 6,000 were selected for this award.

Hospitals that were recognized on the list had to fully meet The Leapfrog Group’s evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. The metrics included:

Lower rates of early elective delivery

Cesarean birth

Episiotomy

Compliance with process measures including newborn bilirubin screening

DPT or blood cot prevention techniques

High-risk deliveries

“We are beyond proud of our OB/GYN and pediatric providers, nurses and patient care teams for rising to the top to ensure mothers, newborns and the entire family receive the best care,” said Harvey Case, Carteret Health’s president. “Receiving national recognition during the pandemic years further demonstrates the level of commitment our exceptional team provides.

“All of our distinctions are a true testament to the team’s commitment in ensuring the highest level of compassionate care and safety is provided for all patients.”

