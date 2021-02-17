Carteret Health offering method for services outside doctor’s office for COVID-19 patients

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret Health Care is partnering with local primary care providers to offer services outside a doctor’s office for COVID-19 patients.

The hospital will be offering a virtual COVID clinic for people who recently tested positive for the virus. It’s an extension of TeleHealth. A healthcare worker will do a virtual assessment with the patient. Following that, the person will get a call from a nurse every day to monitor their symptoms.

The clinic also offers monoclonal antibody infusion treatment and an opportunity to participate in research trials. Hospital officials said they are trying different ways to take care of the community.

“We are also trying to get this antibody, and other medicines as they get developed and there are other medicines that are available that won’t need a hospital, like an inhaler, or a injection,” said Clyde Brooks, vice president of medical affairs for Carteret Health Care. “There’s other things that we’re going to be able to do with this disease that this virtual visit will enable us to do.”

A primary doctor can refer a patient to the program. People can learn more about the clinic by calling (252) 725-5602.