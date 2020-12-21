Cedar Point town administrator sworn in as first town manager

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — Cedar Point has a new town leader, but officials didn’t have to go far to find him.

David Rief was sworn in during a ceremony last week. He was previously the town administrator.

Cedar Point previously operated under a mayor-council form of government. Town employees will now report to Rief, who will run the town’s day-to-day operations.

“When we think about a town and getting to this point, there’s a lot of people that have done a lot of work, to get the town where it is,” Rief said. “And so I think all of those people deserve credit, recognition, time and effort they put in to the town.”

Rief already has plans for a major spring project, updating planning and zoning ordinances.