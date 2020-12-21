Cedar Point town administrator sworn in as first town manager

Crystal Coast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — Cedar Point has a new town leader, but officials didn’t have to go far to find him.

David Rief was sworn in during a ceremony last week. He was previously the town administrator.

Cedar Point previously operated under a mayor-council form of government. Town employees will now report to Rief, who will run the town’s day-to-day operations.

“When we think about a town and getting to this point, there’s a lot of people that have done a lot of work, to get the town where it is,” Rief said. “And so I think all of those people deserve credit, recognition, time and effort they put in to the town.”

Rief already has plans for a major spring project, updating planning and zoning ordinances.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV