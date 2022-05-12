MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Celebration on the Sound is happening for the first time ever.

Carteret Community College will host the carnival and concert. It starts Thursday night with lots of fun fair rides.

And throughout the weekend country music artists Avery Anna, Parmalee, Randy Houser and Shy Carter will be performing at the event.

“This celebration on the sound is a way for us to celebrate that we have remained strong that we have a record number of students walking in our graduation ceremony,” said Tracy Mancini, president of Carteret Community College.

You can purchase tickets on-site or online here