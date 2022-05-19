MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The new Chief of Police in Morehead City will be introduced Friday. You can also enjoy a delicious treat during the event.

From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Police Chief David Kelly will give a free cheesesteak to the first 40 people he speaks with from The Cheesesteak Hustle food truck. The truck will also have a menu you can purchase from.

There will also be police cars, police officers, giveaways, food and fellowship. The event will be held at the Morehead City Police Department, located at 300 N 12th St.

For more information about this event, you can head to the Morehead City Police Department Facebook page.