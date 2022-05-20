MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Locals in Morehead City had the chance to get to know the new police chief Friday.

Chief David Kelly invited the community to sit down and enjoy lunch with him at the “Cheesesteak with the Chief” event.

Kelly started serving the Morehead City area as chief in December of 2021, and he says he’s excited to have more community events in the future.

“it’s our opportunity for the police department to actually reach out to our community, have a family-friendly event, have an opportunity to talk with us here at the police department about our initiatives, our programs,” Kelly said.

Kelly also said people should be on the lookout for returning programs like their summer camp and citizens academy in the near future.