Citizens for Diversity in Education push for more representation in Carteret County schools

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — It might be the end of the school year, but Citizens for Diversity for Education say they’re not pausing their efforts for more diversity in Carteret County Public Schools.

The group came together for an end-of-the-school-year networking event.

“We have a dwindling population of minorities in the county, and we just wanted to start networking, so we can expand,” says Melissa Oden.

Event coordinators say the goal was to invite retired and current school staff to connect.

“Cause a lot of times they feel isolated, they don’t have anyone to turn to. We just want to let them know their community is behind them, supporting them,” said Oden.

The group was developed six years ago because members say they saw a need for diversity in Carteret County schools.

“We had more minority staff members, teachers, teachers assistants, principals, and assisted principals, five years ago than we have now,” said Sherrill Moraven, a member of Citizens for Diversity for Education.

Now, they’re recruiting more diverse teachers.

“We’d like for our children, for all children, to have someone that looks like them, someone that relates to them and identify,” said Moraven.

Macie Stevens is a student at West Carteret High School. She noticed a difference when she moved from Greensboro.

“In Greensboro there were a lot of African American teachers there. Now, when I’m here, there are only like one or two in our school,” said Stevens.

Stevens has a positive outlook for Carteret County because of events like the minority networking lunch, connecting community members with faculty from schools.

“I feel happy because it not only shows our voice is heard, but it shows we’re taking a stand for what we want in the community,” said Stevens.

