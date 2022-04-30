SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Greg Murphy was part of the many people who came out to pick up trash and help beautify our area during the second annual Murphy Third District Spring Clean Saturday.

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

Third District Spring Clean (Katie Currie photo)

People from the Outer Banks, Edenton, Greenville, Havelock and Swansboro came out to Swansboro and other participating areas to pick up trash and talk about ways to keep our environment clean.

Murphy took part in the clean-up efforts in Swansboro and was joined by members of the group Young Marines, their parents, active-duty military members and other volunteers who joined in the effort.

This is the second year of the event, which takes place in several areas in Eastern North Carolina.