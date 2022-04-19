BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Greg Murphy is making an effort to listen to the needs of those he represents across Eastern North Carolina. Part of that effort were several stops he made along the Crystal Coast on Tuesday.

From roundtable discussions with county leaders to honoring the crew that found the remains of the victims of the Down East plane crash back in February, Murphy had a busy day along the Crystal Coast.

“Learning more about what they do on a daily basis is helpful to me to be able to support them,” said Murphy.

One of his first stops was a roundtable discussion in Beaufort to speak with county leaders about the issues they face. Some of those leaders in attendance included Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker and Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck.

“It’s very important for us here locally, to be able to have our voice heard with all of our elected representatives, and especially with our Congressman here in this district,” said Buck.

Buck voiced many concerns to the Congressman during his visit, including his concerns about the increase of drug overdoses in the county.

“These hard drugs are finding their way into our communities all across our nation. And, and those of us in law enforcement are having a lot of difficulty in dealing with these issues,” said Buck.

Murphy also recognized members of the crew that helped bring closure to the Down East community following the plane crash. The crew from TowboatUS Beaufort found the victims’ remains and brought them back after the crash.

Murphy presented them with copies of the speech he read into the congressional record and flags that flew above the capitol.

“We just found out about this really don’t have any words. We just, that day, we were just doing what we knew had to be done. And we knew that we house the capability to be able to make it happen,” said the owner of TowboatUS, Beaufort, Lee Sykes.

Murphy also took a tour of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. Buck says it was an opportunity to talk more in-depth with Murphy about the issues law enforcement faces.

“There’s a lot of different things that affect the criminal justice system, including those aspects that occur on the federal level, when we’re dealing with the U.S. Congress, and as well as our state legislatures and the laws and regulations that they pass, and that we all have to carry out here on the local level,” said Buck.

Murphy also met with the Chamber of Commerce in the morning and went out on a boat excursion out of Beaufort.