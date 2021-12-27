Countdown to the New Year is on in downtown Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – New Year’s Eve promises to be something special in Morehead City.

This year in Downtown Morehead City, the town will be lit with festivities for all to enjoy. The New Year’s Eve event kicks off at 5 p.m. with activities for kids young and small around the Big Rock Fountain. There’s a great lineup coming to get those feet moving and grooving.

“Downtown Morehead City is the perfect backdrop for New Year’s Eve activities and entertainment – a beautiful year-round destination lined with restaurants and bars serving fresh seafood and wonderful dishes – I can’t think of a better location to ring in the new year,” said Lisa Rueh, Executive Director of Downtown Morehead City, Inc.

“Not only is this another great opportunity for us to showcase downtown Morehead City for locals and visitors alike, but it is yet another great event to add to our annual lineup. Plus, it is family-friendly and free. We hope to see you and your family downtown for this year’s Downtown Countdown.”

If you need plans on where to spend your New Year’s Eve, Rueh said she is very excited about all the happenings downtown.

Be sure to check the website for more activities and events listed as New Year’s Eve gets closer.

The 2022 New Year’s Eve Celebration is happening Friday from 9 p.m. till midnight. The After Party Experience will be rocking to celebrate the New Year. TapSnap is also back. Get your photo snapped at one of the TapSnap photo booths and save the memories for years to come.

There will also be food and dessert trucks. The popular Emerald Drop Countdown is back with fireworks at midnight.

===

Is there going to be any live music?

There will be live music throughout the downtown restaurants and bars in the evening.

The Downtown Countdown event around the Big Rock Fountain will have streaming Christmas carols and fun music for the kids to enjoy beginning at 5 p.m. There will be face painting, cornhole, hula hoops and other fun games. There will be several coloring stations with festive scenes drawn out to color. Then at 6 p.m., the Morehead City Fire Department will drop the crab pot from their ladder truck symbolizing the midnight countdown to the New Year. This is a popular event for those who aren’t out at midnight.

What makes downtown Morehead the best ideal place to ring in the New Year?

Downtown Morehead City offers a range of activities for everyone. Enjoy our many shops and restaurants during the day. Head to the Big Rock Fountain at 5 p.m. for family fun and the yearly tradition of the fire department dropping the crab pot at 6 p.m.

Those that start their celebrations later in the day have many choices where they celebrate downtown as most restaurants/bars will offer a New Year’s Eve event including a midnight toast and the opportunity to see the New Years’ Eve fireworks at midnight.

What or who is a part of this year’s lineup?

Music lineup around downtown includes: